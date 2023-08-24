Mosquitos with West Nile Virus found in these 2 southern Indiana counties

The positive mosquito samples were collected in downtown Jeffersonville and southwest Clarksville.

CLARK COUNTY, Indiana — For the first time this year, health officials in Clark County, Indiana have found mosquitos carrying the West Nile Virus.

The Clark County Health Department said the mosquito samples were collected in downtown Jeffersonville and southwest Clarksville. Officials said it's not uncommon to collect mosquito samples that have the disease at this time of year.

Thankfully, no humans have contracted West Nile Virus at this time, but health officials are issuing a reminder to residents about the importance of preventing mosquito breeding sits and avoiding bites.

Positive mosquito samples with the virus have also been collected across Jefferson County this year.

What is West Nile Virus?

Most people who contract the West Nile Virus do not develop any symptoms.

Experts said roughly one in five people who are infected develop minor symptoms including a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most patients with this type of disease recover completely, however fatigue and weakness can last weeks or even months.

In rare cases, about one in 150 people, infected patients can develop a severe illness that impacts the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there is no vaccine or medications to treat people infected with West Nile Virus.

If you believe you or a family member have been infected with the West Nile Virus, you should contact your health care provider.

How to avoid mosquito bites?

West Nile Virus is most common in mosquitos in the late summer and early fall months, which is also when people are likely to be outdoors more.

Reduce your risk of getting mosquito bites by using insect repellents and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

When possible avoid being outside during dusk and dawn. Mosquitos are most active during this time.

Tips to prevent mosquito breeding sites

Standing water creates the ideal conditions for mosquito breeding. Even a puddle the size of a bottle cap is enough room for a mosquito to complete its life cycle, which takes about a week.

Here's some more tips:

Clean rain gutters to allow water to flow freely.

Remove old tires or drill drainage holes in tires used for playground equipment.

Store plastic wadding pools inside or turn them upside down when not being used.

Turn over or remove clay pots and plastic containers.

Dispose of empty drink containers, plastic wrappers, discarded toys.

Check for trapped water in plastic or canvas tarps used to cover boats and pools. Arrange the tarp to drain the water.

Pump out bilges in boats, turn canoes and small boats upside down.

Replace water in bird baths at least twice a week.

Remove pet food and water dishes from outside.

Flush livestock water troughs twice a week.

Don't leave garbage can lids lying upside down. Be sure water doesn't collect in the bottom of garbage cans.

Flush water in the bottom of plant holders twice a week.

Fix dripping outside water faucets.

Turn wheelbarrows upside down when stored outside.

Check around construction sites or DIY improvements to ensure proper backfilling and grading prevent drainage issues.

Check ornamental ponds, tree holes and water-holding low areas for mosquito larvae.

If ditches don't flow and contain stagnant water for a week or longer, report those conditions to a Mosquito Control Office.

