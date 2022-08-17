First case of Monkeypox reported in Chambers County, risk of disease remains low

The age, gender and identity of the person has not been released.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Health officials in Chambers County have confirmed the first case of Monkeypox within the county.

The age, gender and identity of the person who was infected has not been released. The Epidemiology Division is investigating the case and is working with area, regional, state, and federal partners in monitoring the situation.

Officials said the risk of disease to the general public is low at this time; however, Monkeypox cases are on the rise throughout the state of Texas.

Monkeypox is spread through skin to skin contact, through contact with bodily fluids or lesions, or through items shared by a contaminated person. A person can also catch the disease if they are in close proximity with an infected individual for a long period of time, three hours.

Symptoms include a rash, fevers, body aches and swollen lymph nodes.

The mortality rate for Monkeypox is low and as of now, no deaths in connection with the disease have been reported in the US. However, it can lead to severe symptoms including disfigurement and other complications.

Monkeypox is an immediately reportable condition. Anyone who thinks they may have it is encouraged to contact the Chambers County Public Health Epidemiology Division at (409) 267-2731.

