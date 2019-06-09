For the first time, a patient hospitalized with a vaping-related lung injury has died in Minnesota.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) say the person who died was over 65 years old, and had a long and complicated hospitalization. They died in August, but investigators took longer to confirm that the lung injury was associated with vaping THC "illicit" products.

According to a release from the MDH, the person had a history of underlying lung disease, and their lung injury progressed to include other conditions.

Minnesota right now has 17 confirmed or "probable" cases of lung disease related to vaping illicit THC products. Another 15 cases are under investigation. Many patients have been in the intensive care unit, but this is the first death in Minnesota.

At this point, there are no cases that are tied to the use of vaporization products gotten through Minnesota's medical cannabis program.

Governor Tim Walz issued a statement saying, “Our sympathies go out to the family of the person who died. This tragedy and the serious injuries suffered by others show the stakes of this outbreak. Health officials are working hard to determine a cause and share information to prevent additional injuries. As that work continues, I urge Minnesotans to follow their guidance.”

Across the country, the CDC is looking into more than 450 potential or confirmed cases in 33 states. Most of those also involved THC.