With DJ 'tWitch's' death, mental health experts say those struggling should seek help ahead of the holidays

Mental health experts say while suicide rates remain high throughout the year, activities of the holiday season often amplify or aggravate mental health challenges.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As we learn new details surrounding the sudden death of Stephen Boss, popularly known as DJ 'tWitch,' conversations about suicide prevention are in the spotlight once again.

Over the past day since news of his passing, social media has been alight with fans expressing grief. DJ Twitch was known on both big and small screens and was a sensation on platforms like TikTok and Instagram with his dancing.

The wife of the longtime DJ on the Ellen Degeneres Show told police he left home without an "argument" or his car when she filed a missing person report. Boss was later found dead from a self-inflicted wound at a motel he had checked into the day before.

As authorities continue to look into the incident, mental health experts are raising awareness about suicide prevention and say the holiday season can add pressure on families. They urge people to take advantage of available help in the community

"We all grieve for his family. I remember him too from 'So You Think You Can Dance' and the Ellen show just as somebody who I had it and was very vibrant," National Alliance on Mental Illness Executive Director Colleen Thayer said.

His death has especially struck a chord with a lot of people because of how popular and well-loved he was and because of his fun personality and outward expressions of happiness.

"The message is that people are experiencing their own stressors, their own issues that we don't know. A lot of times there aren't any signs, and even for family and friends, and so it's really just paying attention to the subtleties," Thayer said.

Experts say suicide rates have remained high throughout the year and even though the holiday season is filled with displays of happiness and joy, it can be an isolating time for many individuals.

They say some of the activities of the holiday season often amplify or aggravate mental health challenges which could alter a person's state of mind and well-being. It can also cause them to be a danger not only to themselves but to others.

"You can have job stressors, you can have family stressors. You can have reasons like the loss that might have impacted your friends or family," she explained.

"They can be financial. For sure in normal times, you might feel like OK. But there might be a lot more pressure this year because food is more expensive and you know you need to buy gifts and they're more expensive," Thayer added.

Thayer said because many people struggling with mental health issues and certain life challenges oftentimes don't show any outward signs, it's a collective effort that people around them – especially family, friends, co-workers and employers ensure they are frequently checking in.

"Pay attention to what is going on around you with your loved ones and friends and the struggles they may be going through that are leading them in a path that could be destructive, but outwardly you don't see it," she said. "Maybe they have a family member who is very ill, maybe the holidays can be a really lonely time for them. They also could have lost a loved one or anyone, and maybe you don't know and they are going through that grief process."

Thayer explained it's important to pay attention and recognize that people might not come right out and say it, but they may be feeling a struggle.

"While people aren't necessarily going to always listen to what you say like maybe you need to go see somebody, it's always good to keep sharing that information. Keep the conversation going," she said.

Along with getting the right kind of help, especially from professionals or turning to a friend, experts emphasize the importance of self-care.