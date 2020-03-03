BEAUMONT, Texas — There are now six confirmed Coronavirus related deaths in the United State. These fatal casses all occured in Washington State.

Four of the victims were from the same retirement community. Right now, there are 86 confirmed cases across the country.

The concern for the Coronavirus is starting to impact medical supply companies here in Southeast Texas. They've run out of masks, and now they're running low on other products.

Doctors say there's no need for individuals to wear masks, unless their doctor recommends it.

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's viral coronavirus claims

William Farnie is a surgical sale's manager at Frank's Medical Mart in Beaumont. He sold his last box of masks Monday morning, and he's not sure when he'll be able to restock.

"We've already run out of the masks, we're already low on hand-sanitizer and gloves are probably going to be next." Farnie said.

He says dozens of people have called and stopped by the store looking for the masks. They first started to run low last Monday. Farnie has been in touch with manufacturers ever since. They say the masks are on back order indefinitley.

"They were dealing with the same problem, they were being sold out, a lot of people pulling bulk of stock and not leaving much for the public to have," Farnie explained.

Until they're able to restock the masks, Farnie says they're taking down people's names and phone numbers. They'll call as soon as they have the masks back in store.

Some of you have also heard about H-E-B limiting the sale of some products.

RELATED: H-E-B is limiting how many germ prevention products customers can buy

12News looked into that, and a store spokesperson told us:

"In an effort to make sure all customers have access to hand-sanitizer and hand soap, we are limiting purchase to 4 bottles of sanitizer and 4 bottles of hand soap per transaction in one shopping trip."

They say H-E-B is not in danger of running out of these products, and these limits are typical for them.

Senator John Cornyn spoke in Port Neches Monday morning. He thinks the Trump administration has done a good job quarantining people who were exposed in China, who have now come out healthy and fine.

"I think there's a balance to be struck here, I don't think panic is called for and there's some who seem to want to create a state of panic," Cornyn said.

Senator Cornyn says he has confidence in Vice President Mike Pence leading the effort and doing what needs to be done.

"We need to be diligent, people need to protect themselves and the best way you can do that is by good hygiene," Cornyn said.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women

Baby girl born on leap day shares same birthday as father, a 1 in 2.1 million chance