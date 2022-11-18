Medical professionals held forum in Beaumont to battle health misinformation

Health experts explained how correct information can save lives.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Medial professionals held a forum in Beaumont to reduce the spread of health misinformation that they believe has skyrocketed since the pandemic.

The Beaumont Health Department teamed up with Gilead Sciences Inc. and the National Minority Quality Forum to hold an event Thursday aimed at starting a conversation and to combating misinformation.

Top health care professionals from around the nation came to Southeast Texas to educate the area community, six regions and 76 federal tribes on common misconceptions. Medical experts discussed topics such as vaccines causing infertility and explained how vaccines are made.

Medical professionals also explained how correct information can save lives.

"We keep getting better, and we keep bouncing back," Codella Loiyn, Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, employee said. "And we want the community to know that we have been working together. Maybe they see just one face, but that one face represents a lot of people, a lot of resources, a lot of communication in getting what they need."