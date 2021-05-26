Medical marijuana bill loses power in Texas Senate

The measure approved by the Senate would do less for expanding access to medical marijuana that a previous version approved by the House.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill aiming to expand Texas' already limited medical marijuana program won approval from the Texas Senate this week. However, not by much.

According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the measure that was approved on Tuesday would do even less to increase access to medical marijuana than a previous version approved in the House.

Now, it's up to the Texas House to either agree to the Senate's revisions to House Bill 1535, or send it to a conference committee. The committee, which is made of members of both chambers, would then need to iron out their differences.

According to the Statesman, the Senate removed chronic pain from a list of new conditions that would qualify individuals for medical marijuana. As of this report, only a few conditions qualify Texans for the program. Senate members also largely reduce the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, allowed in medical marijuana products.

This legislative session is set to end on May 31.

