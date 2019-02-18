LA PORTE, Texas — Harris County Public Health has confirmed a Pre-K Student at La Porte Elementary School does not have measles after it was suspected that the student may have contracted the disease.

The student fell ill with a fever about two weeks ago and when his mother took him to the doctor, he was diagnosed him with measles. But test results came back negative.

Last Tuesday, the district notified parents about the possible measles case and said they disinfected all classrooms and common areas on campus as a precautionary measure.

Three measles cases have been confirmed in northwest Harris County, along with one in Montgomery County and one in Galveston County.

Four of the patients are children under the age of 2. The other is a Harris County woman who is approximately 30 years old.

There are seven confirmed measles cases statewide.

