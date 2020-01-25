Fear about the coronavirus is now world wide.

The CDC reported there's a second confirmed case of the coronavirus, which originated in China.

This week, two college students in the state of Texas are being monitored for the virus, a Baylor student and a Texas A&M student.

Lamar University is preparing to deal with this potential outbreak. University officials said they are treating the virus like the flu and encouraging students to be informed and constantly wash your hands.

Doctors are also recommending people follow common sense practices like remembering not to share toothbrushes and not drink after each other.

More than 800 cases of the virus have been confirmed so far, which has killed at least 26 people in China. So far, only two cases in the United States have been confirmed.

Some of the busiest airports across the country have begun screening those who are traveling.

Lamar University's director of student health, Shawn Gray, said the university has contacted four international students from China and offered resources to them. Lamar University is also encouraging students who are sick to stay home.

"If you're feeling bad by all means stay home," Gray said. "Don't expose yourself to illness, more than likely it's a virus, and with the corna virus being something that we're concerned about, we don't want to help that spread."

Although currently there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Texas, officials said the best thing people can do is make sure they are consistently washing their hands.

