CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall in select stores Wednesday for half-gallon strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream for potential metal from processing equipment.
The metal was found during routine product inspection.
The affected products were distributed in certain H-E-B stores. Customers can find a complete list of impacted stores here.
According to H-E-B, the recall does not impact Central Market, Houston, or Mexico.
All products related to the recall have been removed from store shelves.
The voluntary recall impacts the following product:
Product
H-E-B Select Ingredients Creamy Creations Strawberry Ice Cream
UPC
4122034602
Sell By Date
Sell By March 12, 2020
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: