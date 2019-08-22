CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall in select stores Wednesday for half-gallon strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream for potential metal from processing equipment.

The metal was found during routine product inspection.

The affected products were distributed in certain H-E-B stores. Customers can find a complete list of impacted stores here.

According to H-E-B, the recall does not impact Central Market, Houston, or Mexico.

All products related to the recall have been removed from store shelves.

The voluntary recall impacts the following product:

Product

H-E-B Select Ingredients Creamy Creations Strawberry Ice Cream

UPC

4122034602

Sell By Date

Sell By March 12, 2020

