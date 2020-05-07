Governor Greg Abbott announces distribution of additional cases of antiviral drug, Remdesivir

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that the Midland-Odessa area will be distributed five cases of Remdesivir by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

ODESSA, Midland — On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Midland and Odessa areas will be distributed five cases of the antiviral drug, Remdesivir, by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The cases of medicine, which will be provided to the DSHS through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is the sixth round of distribution from the federal government to fight COVID-19.

Medical staff at each hospital will determine how the drug will be used.