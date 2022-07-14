Fort Bend County reports first monkeypox cases

The health department in Fort Bend County said the patients have not been hospitalized and are isolating and recovering at home.

The county's health department said it's investigating and has found out that multiple people were in contact with someone who may have been exposed to the virus. It's not clear exactly how many residents the health department is talking about.

Health officials said they identified the people who have had direct contact with the patients and they're not hospitalized. They're isolating and recovering at home. They said they don't pose a known risk to others at this time.

"The confirmation of monkeypox in Fort Bend County is something we take seriously, and our Health & Human Services Department has been prepared to respond to an occurrence since the virus was first found in the U.S. earlier this year," Fort Bend County Judge KP George said. "We will continue to keep residents informed and I encourage them to follow the guidelines provided by the CDC and our local health authority."

The first few cases of monkeypox in Texas were in patients who had traveled overseas or to Mexico. But health departments soon began seeing cases in people who had not traveled out of the country or the state.

How does monkeypox spread?

The disease, which can cause a serious skin rash, appears to be spreading largely via direct contact with the skin or saliva of an infected person.

Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the rash, scabs or bodily fluids like saliva.

It can also be transmitted with prolonged face-to-face contact via respiratory droplets.

Pregnant women can transmit the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

At this time, it's not known if monkeypox can spread through semen or vaginal fluids. However, the DSHS says the majority of Texas cases, so far, involve men who've had sex with other men.

There is a preventative vaccine that’s at least 85 percent effective if given within four days of exposure. It’s available on request from the national stockpile on an as-needed basis. That’s because the CDC has designated monkeypox as a “low risk” infection.

Monkeypox symptoms

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Rash that looks like pimples or blisters; the rash often appears first on the face and/or inside the mouth and then on other parts of the body.

Doctors and clinics are asked to notify the health department about suspected cases to help in testing and allow public health to determine whether anyone who had close contact with the patient should get the monkeypox vaccine.

If given within four days of exposure, the vaccine can prevent people from getting sick from the virus.

How is monkeypox treated?

“This isn’t a disease that’s like COVID or like the flu or measles where having a short conversation with someone or interacting with somebody at the store, at work is going to spread it,” said Chris Van Deusen, the director of media relations with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Do I need to get vaccinated for monkeypox?

CDC does not recommend widespread vaccination against monkeypox at this time. However, vaccination may be recommended for some people who:

Are close personal contacts of people with monkeypox

May have been exposed to the virus.

May have an increased risk of being exposed to the virus, such as people who perform laboratory testing to diagnose monkeypox.

Is monkeypox deadly?

Infections with the strain of monkeypox virus identified in this outbreak—the West African strain—are rarely fatal. Over 99% of people who get this form of the disease are likely to survive. However, people with weakened immune systems, children under 8 years of age, people with a history of eczema, and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding may be more likely to get seriously ill or die.

Although the West African strain is rarely fatal, symptoms can be extremely painful, and people might have permanent scarring resulting from the rash.

Could my pet get monkeypox?

Monkeypox is zoonotic, meaning it can spread between animals and people. However, The CDC does not currently believe that monkeypox poses a high risk to pets. Officials say they are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

During the 2003 monkeypox outbreak in the United States, we did not see disease spread to domestic animals other than prairie dogs, and we do not have reason to believe that we will see that now. However, we still recommend that people with monkeypox avoid interacting with animals and find someone else to take care of their pets while they recover.

Why is it called monkeypox?

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, according to the CDC. Despite being named “monkeypox”, the source of the disease remains unknown. However, African rodents and non-human primates (like monkeys) may harbor the virus and infect people.