BEAUMONT, Texas — The fight over vaccines can sometimes leaves doctors caught in the middle.

Dallas Pediatrician Dr. Albert Karam told WFAA that if children aren't vaccinated for measles, he won't treat them.

Beaumont's Dr. Bobbie Colbert said he's more in the middle on the issue.

Colbert said his staff always follows guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We have a number of vaccines we give, usually starting out from two months of age," said Colbert.

Dr. Colbert said he never refuses an unvaccinated patient, but understands why some pediatricians would have a hard time accepting patients who refuse to vaccinate their children.

"You bring that into your waiting room area and expose that to your children who are getting vaccinated," said Dr. Colbert.

"Don't I have a duty? I mean, wouldn't a parent expect me to have a duty to protect their child?" Karam said in his interview with WFAA.

Karam said he knows firsthand what measles can do to a child.

"If they don't want to be vaccinated that is their right," said Colbert. "However, I think it's the physician's choice if he wants to protect their patients."

Last week, a new bill in the New York State Legislature was introduced that would allow minors to get vaccinated without parental consent.