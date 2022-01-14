The Tx Medical Board temporarily suspended the license of James Arthur Grieme, determining his continuation in medicine posed a continuing threat to public welfare.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local doctor recent got his medical license temporarily suspended after allegations that he may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Texas Medical Board confirmed that the suspension of Dr. James Arthur Grieme was effective immediately. A panel with the board took action back on Dec. 29, 2021 after determining that "his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare."

In an order obtained by 3News, Grieme originally had his Texas medical license granted by the medical board in 2015. He practices in and around Corpus Christi with a specialty in emergency medicine, and the order lists him as an employee of Physicians Premier Management Services, LLLC, a company providing freestanding emergency services at nine facilities and doing business as Coastal ER.

According to the order, an anonymous letter was found in the Nurse Manager's mailbox that alleged concern that the doctor may have been working while impaired at the Calallen ER location. Grieme reportedly appeared to be very drowsy and his speech was unclear.

Later that month on or about September 21, 2021, the order alleged he was again mentally and or physically impaired while on duty, this time at the Ennis Joslin ER location.

Staff reported incorrect orders being entered in the computer on multiple patients and also on wrong patients. Reports of slurred speech, loss of balance and confusion, entering and stumbling into a wrong room were also documented.

Grieme was relieved of duty and required to report to DNA Precision Testing for a urine drug screen. however, he was unwilling or unable to undergo the drug screen that afternoon because he was unable to generate sufficient urine.

Grieme returned the following day for screening. Although the drug screening results were negative, lab personnel noted that no one was available to observe him giving the sample in the bathroom.

On September 28, 2021 Grieme was placed on a 14 day precautionary suspension, which was extended by another 14 days.

On October 22, 2021 Grieme was scheduled to undergo another round of urine drug screening.

The order said he was unwilling or unable to provide a sample because "he had eaten".

The next day he returned and tested positive for the presence of cocaine and benzodiazepines.

He was then relieved for another 14 days.

A hair follicle test was also performed on October 22 with the results revealing high levels of cocaine and benzodiazepines. Following an additional positive test, Coastal ER also known as Physicians Premier ER suspended his clinical privileges.

The Texas Medical Board received notification of his suspension of privileges.

A disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended, without notice, his Texas medical license.

According to the Texas Medical Board, their suspension of his license will remain in effect until a hearing can be held in which the board could take further action.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.