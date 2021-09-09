Girl dies from COVID, becoming Galveston County's first pediatric death from the virus

The girl was younger than 10 and attended school in Galveston County. Health officials said they don't believe she contracted COVID at school, though.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Health officials in Galveston County reported Thursday that a child died from COVID-19.

It's the first child to die from COVID in the county, Galveston County Health District officials said.

The girl was 4 years old and she died at home Tuesday, health officials said. She's the youngest COVID-19 related death reported in the county. She had not been hospitalized prior to her death, officials said.

She attended K.E. Little Elementary School in Galveston County and health officials said they don't believe she got COVID at school because other family members also had COVID. She was last in school on Sept. 1.