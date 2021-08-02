WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing

The briefings, set for three times a week, are part of Biden’s attempt to rebuild trust and mobilize Americans to follow health guidance on the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — The White House coronavirus response team is holding a briefing on Monday.

The 11 a.m. ET event will have health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Andy Slavitt, Senior Advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

These briefings, set for three times a week, are part of Biden’s attempt to rebuild trust and mobilize Americans to follow health guidance on the coronavirus and to break down public resistance to the vaccine.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The United States has nearly 27 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.