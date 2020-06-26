White House coronavirus task force to hold first public briefing in nearly 2 months

The White House coronavirus task force briefing, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Eastern, comes as COVID-19 cases are steadily rising in several states.

WASHINGTON — The White House coronavirus task force on Friday will hold its first press briefing in nearly two months.

The briefing, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET, comes as the United States sees daily jumps in COVID-19 cases nearing the peak reached during late April.

Friday's briefing will not be held at the Department of Health and Human Services, instead of the White House, and Vice President Mike Pence will lead the briefing.

President Donald Trump is not expected to be a part of the briefing, according to his schedule.

The United States reported 34,500 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, slightly fewer than the day before but still near the daily high of 36,400 reached April 24, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The daily average has climbed by more than 50% over the past two weeks, an Associated Press analysis found. Experts believe the true numbers are probably much higher because of limited testing and other factors.

Deaths tolls have dropped even as the number of infections have increased, possibly reflecting better medical treatments and better efforts to prevent infections among the most vulnerable like nursing home residents. A rising proportion of cases in the U.S. are among younger people, who are more likely than their elders to survive a bout with COVID-19.

“This is still serious,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but “we’re in a different situation today than we were in March or April.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The United States has more than 2.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.