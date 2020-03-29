BEAUMONT, Texas — After multiple requests by 12News over several days, the Beaumont Public Health Department has released new details about the positive cases of COVID-19.

As of March 29, there have been 12 Beaumont residents who have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

The ages of the individuals range from 20-85. Nearly half of the individuals who have tested positive are under the age of 45.

Ages 20-30: 1

Ages 30-40: 2

Ages 35-45: 2

Ages 50-60: 1

Ages 55-65: 1

Ages 65-75: 3

Ages 70-80: 1

Ages 75-85: 1

The Beaumont Public Health Department has not released the sex of the indivuals who have tested positive due to "confidentiality purposes," the department told 12News.

BPHD says that eight of the 12 cases have been travel related. The department also says that two individuals remain hospitalized and 10 are recuperating at home.

BPHD says they are continuing epidemiological investigations on the individuals who tested positive. They are working to identify those who have had close contact with the individual.

SYMPTOMS:

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, the CDC says.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

PREVENT THE SPREAD:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

with people who are sick Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Stay home if you’re sick

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash.

in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect