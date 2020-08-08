What Southeast Texas classrooms are looking like this school year

For students who are returning to campus for in-person learning, there will be changes. Students will have new tools to keep them safe for the upcoming school year, one of them being plastic shield dividers.



Schools across the Golden Triangle are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms ready to welcome students back both in person and virtually.



Principal Karen Hebert and her staff at Buna Elementary School spent months planning for their return back to the classrooms.



"I’m excited," Hebert said. "We're ready to see our kids and the best way for them to learn is right here with us."



Classrooms will look a lot different this year. Buna elementary installed "shield dividers" to promote social distancing. Classrooms will be smaller, down to no more than 14 kids.