What Southeast Texas classrooms are looking like this school year

BUNA, Texas — At least four Southeast Texas school districts head back to school next week.
For students who are returning to campus for in-person learning, there will be changes. Students will have new tools to keep them safe for the upcoming school year, one of them being plastic shield dividers.
Schools across the Golden Triangle are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms ready to welcome students back both in person and virtually.
Principal Karen Hebert and her staff at Buna Elementary School spent months planning for their return back to the classrooms.
"I’m excited," Hebert said. "We're ready to see our kids and the best way for them to learn is right here with us."
Classrooms will look a lot different this year. Buna elementary installed "shield dividers" to promote social distancing. Classrooms will be smaller, down to no more than 14 kids.
Handwashing and face masks will be part of the new normal. During lunch, students will be assigned numbered seats.
"Anything where there were large groups normally congregating before, we have reduced those numbers," Hebert said.
Principal Herbert said she is a mother, so she wants the health and safety of all children to be a top priority this school year.
Ashley Guerrero is a Texas teacher who is taking virtual learning straight to where her students are — on social media.
"I noticed there weren’t many teachers on Tiktok," she said.
Guerrero makes tech tip videos to help teachers navigate through online learning.
"I just believe there is so many unknowns that we are having to learn as teachers," she said.