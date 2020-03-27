BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont's "Stay Home Work Safe" order is similar to what many other communities have issues over the last week.

The order goes into effect March 27 and will be re-evaluated every seven days, Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames said. She said the order was enacted to help slow the spread of coronavirus so local hospitals were not overwhelmed.

Ames said only "essential business" should remain operating but that the city was not shutting down.

Essential businesses and activities include grocery stores, pharmacies and physicians.

"We will get through this together," Mayor Ames said Friday. " by staying at home and working safe we will get this behind us faster. we need you to stay home. Quarantine parties are not smart and we know they're out there."

RELATED: Beaumont issues stay-at-home order, local judges considering 'strict order' for all of Southeast Texas

What is Open?

Essential Government Functions

Essential Businesses (see below)

Restaurants that serve food by take out, delivery or drive-through

Bars that serve food by take out, delivery or drive-through

Micro-Breweries that serve food by take out, delivery or drive-through

Micro-Distilleries that serve food by take out, delivery or drive-through

Wineries that serve food by take out, delivery or drive-through

Public Parks

Open Outdoor Recreation Areas

Religious and Worship Services by Video and Teleconference

What is closed, for now? (list is not exhaustive)

Playgrounds

Gyms

Fitness Centers

Swimming Pools

Sports and Recreation Training Facilities and Studios

Hair and Nail Salons

Spas

Licensed Massage Businesses

Tattoo Parlors

Concert Halls

Live Performance Theaters

Arenas

Stadiums

Movie Theaters

Game Rooms

Bowling Alleys

Arcades

Indoor and Outdoor Flea Markets and Swap Meets

Indoor Malls and Shopping Centers

Bingo Halls

Tanning Salons

Essential Activities are:

Performing tasks essential to health and safety, including: obtaining medication or visiting a healthcare professional

Obtaining supplies or services or delivery of those to others, including: food, pet supplies, household products, work from home supplies

Engaging in outdoor activity, while keeping social distancing

Performing work providing essential products and services to an essential business

Caring for a family member or pet in another household.

Essential Businesses include:

Critical Infrastructure as identified by the US Department of Homeland Security National Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Essential Government Functions including law enforcement, and other services for the health, safety and welfare of the public

Essential Healthcare Operations including hospitals, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, mental health providers, blood banks, home and residential based care for seniors, adults and children, veterinary and animal welfare operations

Essential Retail including grocery stores, warehouse stores, gas stations, convenience stores, food producers and service providers

Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations

Essential Services Necessary to Maintain Essential Operations of Residences or Other Essential Businesses including: trash and recycling collection, mail and shipping services, building maintenance and security, and funeral homes

News Media

Childcare and Adult Care Services

Infrastructure, Development, Operation and Construction Services including public works construction, housing construction, commercial, manufacturing, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, and telecommunications systems

Transportation Businesses including car dealerships, parts distributors, maintenance and repair facilities, gas stations, vehicles for hire

Labor Union Functions

Port of Beaumont

Airports and related operations

Professional services including legal, accounting, insurance, and real estate services.

Other businesses that are not listed but either are or support critical industries or services.

RELATED: Group of 58 Southeast doctors, nurse practitioners call for stay-at-home order in next 24 - 48 hours

RELATED: LIST: Southeast Texas restaurants staying open via carry-out, drive-thru, delivery during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Southeast Texas coronavirus tracking maps

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order to quarantine individuals flying in from NY, NJ, CT and New Orleans

RELATED: Lamar University partnering with school districts, offering free resources as teachers switch to online format

RELATED: SETX COVID-19 updates: LIT cancels spring commencement, Port Arthur reports first positive