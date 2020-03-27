BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont's "Stay Home Work Safe" order is similar to what many other communities have issues over the last week.
The order goes into effect March 27 and will be re-evaluated every seven days, Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames said. She said the order was enacted to help slow the spread of coronavirus so local hospitals were not overwhelmed.
Ames said only "essential business" should remain operating but that the city was not shutting down.
Essential businesses and activities include grocery stores, pharmacies and physicians.
"We will get through this together," Mayor Ames said Friday. " by staying at home and working safe we will get this behind us faster. we need you to stay home. Quarantine parties are not smart and we know they're out there."
What is Open?
- Essential Government Functions
- Essential Businesses (see below)
- Restaurants that serve food by take out, delivery or drive-through
- Bars that serve food by take out, delivery or drive-through
- Micro-Breweries that serve food by take out, delivery or drive-through
- Micro-Distilleries that serve food by take out, delivery or drive-through
- Wineries that serve food by take out, delivery or drive-through
- Public Parks
- Open Outdoor Recreation Areas
- Religious and Worship Services by Video and Teleconference
What is closed, for now? (list is not exhaustive)
- Playgrounds
- Gyms
- Fitness Centers
- Swimming Pools
- Sports and Recreation Training Facilities and Studios
- Hair and Nail Salons
- Spas
- Licensed Massage Businesses
- Tattoo Parlors
- Concert Halls
- Live Performance Theaters
- Arenas
- Stadiums
- Movie Theaters
- Game Rooms
- Bowling Alleys
- Arcades
- Indoor and Outdoor Flea Markets and Swap Meets
- Indoor Malls and Shopping Centers
- Bingo Halls
- Tanning Salons
Essential Activities are:
- Performing tasks essential to health and safety, including: obtaining medication or visiting a healthcare professional
- Obtaining supplies or services or delivery of those to others, including: food, pet supplies, household products, work from home supplies
- Engaging in outdoor activity, while keeping social distancing
- Performing work providing essential products and services to an essential business
- Caring for a family member or pet in another household.
Essential Businesses include:
- Critical Infrastructure as identified by the US Department of Homeland Security National Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Essential Government Functions including law enforcement, and other services for the health, safety and welfare of the public
- Essential Healthcare Operations including hospitals, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, mental health providers, blood banks, home and residential based care for seniors, adults and children, veterinary and animal welfare operations
- Essential Retail including grocery stores, warehouse stores, gas stations, convenience stores, food producers and service providers
- Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations
- Essential Services Necessary to Maintain Essential Operations of Residences or Other Essential Businesses including: trash and recycling collection, mail and shipping services, building maintenance and security, and funeral homes
- News Media
- Childcare and Adult Care Services
- Infrastructure, Development, Operation and Construction Services including public works construction, housing construction, commercial, manufacturing, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, and telecommunications systems
- Transportation Businesses including car dealerships, parts distributors, maintenance and repair facilities, gas stations, vehicles for hire
- Labor Union Functions
- Port of Beaumont
- Airports and related operations
- Professional services including legal, accounting, insurance, and real estate services.
- Other businesses that are not listed but either are or support critical industries or services.
