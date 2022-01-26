Michael and Amber Naab are facing a felony charge of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca couple is free on their own recognizance after being charged with allegedly using fake vaccine cards to get into Highmark Stadium.

The Erie County District Attorney's office accuses 34-year-old Michael and 37-year-old Amber Nabb of presenting falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards at the gate for the January 15 game against the New England Patriots.

The two were arraigned Tuesday night in Orchard Park Town Court on a felony charge of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the Bills were alerted that the two allegedly bragged on social media about getting into previous games. They got into the stadium for the game, but were approached by security in the third quarter, interviewed, and then charged.

This is the first case to be prosecuted in Erie County under the 'Truth in Vaccination' legislation. The law went into effect immediately after being signed by Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of last month.

“This legislation makes it clear that presenting a fake vaccine card, with the intent to defraud another person or entity, is a crime. I am committed to keeping the residents of Erie County safe, which includes upholding laws related to public health. These two defendants are accused of using a fake vaccine card to intentionally violate the rules at the stadium, potentially putting the health of other fans at risk. As I have stated before, if you present a fake vaccine card, you will be prosecuted,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

The couple is due back in court for a felony hearing on February 22. Although they could each face a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted, Flynn says he will not ask for jail time.

"They've got no priors, they're a professional couple, they're not career criminals," said Flynn.