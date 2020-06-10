West Hardin moving to remote learning after 'significant increase' in students, staff who need to quarantine

The district's website says students are expected to return on October 20

SARATOGA, Texas — Administrators at West Hardin County Consolidated Independent School District have decided students and teachers will be switching to a remote-only learning format after a "significant increase in students and staff either testing positive for COVID-19 or requiring quarantine."

Tuesday will be a student holiday and a teacher preparation day according to the WHCCISD website.

On Wednesday, 'short term remote learning begins' and students will use Google Classroom for virtual learning.

The district plan says students will return to on-campus learning on Tuesday, October 20.

