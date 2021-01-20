West Brook High School shifts to virtual learning for 5 days due to COVID-19 pandemic

West Brook is switching to virtual learning for all students and staff from January 21 through January 27.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District announced West Brook High School will be closed for the next five days due to a “significant number of students and staff” who tested positive or have been exposed to the coronavirus.

West Brook is switching to virtual learning for all students starting Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 through Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The school said they're using this time to deep clean and disinfect the entire campus.

Students who may need a device are advised to contact Jim Wood at jwood@bmtisd.com.

All UIL athletic events and after school practices will go on as scheduled except for individual teams that are currently on quarantine, according to a news release from the district.

West Brook will provide curbside meal distribution of breakfast and lunch starting Thursday at the front of West Brook High School from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the release said.