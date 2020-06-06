BEAUMONT, Texas — Graduation was an exciting morning full of emotion for West Brook High School seniors on Friday.

Students with last names A-K received their diplomas. West Brook is the largest high school in Southeast Texas area with more than 2,400 students.

This day was especially meaningful for students after dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I feel like this day coming is amazing because who knew we would actually be able to graduate," senior Asia Broussard said. "Even though it's outside, I mean, at least we have a graduation."

The entire 2020 class at West Brook High School has faced numerous challenges.

"We've been through Harvey, Imelda," Broussard said. "I am very excited to be here today, I'm very pleased that everyone has the opportunity to graduate with their class. Who knew that spring break would be our last time seeing each other?"

Students with last names L-Z will graduate at 7 p.m.

