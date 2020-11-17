'We won't quit:' Owner of Beaumont restaurant says they'll keep working to serve customers as possible new COVID-19 restrictions loom

"We want to maintain the integrity of our economy but also too we can't end up having a lot of people get severely ill."

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than one business in Southeast Texas has struggled thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

Texana Grill has only been open for a few months and the owner is already concerned about the future with the threat of stricter COVID-19 restrictions looming.

Empty tables and chairs were not what John Swift expected when opening the doors to his new Beaumont restaurant.

"We were averaging four grand a day, unequivocally, we would have been pushing 20 grand a day, if this had been a year ago," Swift said.

The eatery is in the same position as many other restaurants, struggling to make ends meet as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are sitting a huge debt burden right now, that frankly, if that is simply just not forgiven it will be a long time in coming for to repay it," Swift said.

Under phase three of Texas' reopening plan, restaurants are able to operate at 75 percent occupancy. That could be changing in Southeast Texas as COVID-19 case numbers surge.

Currently, our region's hospitalization rate is at 16 percent. If it remains that way for seven straight days, occupancy limits for restaurants would drop to 50 percent. Bars would also be forced back to serving to-go orders only.

Southeast Texas Dr. Ray Callas said it's a hard balance to strike.

"We want to maintain the integrity of our economy but also too we can't end up having a lot of people get severely ill," Callas said.

Swift said any major changes in his day-to-day operations would have a trickle down effect on staff and customers. He's trying to look at the glass half full.

"We won't quit, we will continue on, we're gonna do everything we can to give the greatest food experience and dining experience we possibly can to all of our guests and regardless of whatever conditions they impose upon us," Swift said.

Later this week, Southeast Texas health directors will hold a press conference to discuss the importance of following CDC guidelines ahead of Thanksgiving to try to curve the spread of COVID-19.