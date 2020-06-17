BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents and business in the City of Beaumont will once again face disconnection of their water for non-payment beginning in early July.

The city announced Wednesday morning that beginning Monday, July 6, 2020, the water department would resume water cutoffs for those who are delinquent on their water bill.

The release noted that bills can be paid online at BeaumontTexas.gov or in-person at Beaumont City Hall weekdays from 8 a.m – 5 p.m.

Residents with questions about their bill should call the water department at (409) 866-0023.

From a City of Beaumont news release…

The City of Beaumont will resume water cutoffs on Monday July 6, 2020 for customers who are delinquent on their bills. Customers can pay their bill online at beaumonttexas.gov or in person at City Hall between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. If citizens have questions regarding their bill, they can call the Water Customer Service Office at 866-0023.

