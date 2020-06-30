Walk-up testing sites in Southeast Texas: What you need to know

It's best to go in the morning, as you'll have a better chance of getting testing before that site's maximum number is reached

With COVID-19 continuing to spread across Texas, more testing options are available.

But how long is the wait? There have been long lines at some testing sites.

At one point on Tuesday, there were more than 70 people in line as Cristo Rey Catholic Church. As the day went on, folks were almost able to walk through the door.

The National Guard mobile testing site had to close early because it met its state mandate on how many tests can be given in a single day.



So here's some information you will need to know if you use one of the walk-up testing sites.

You don't necessarily need an appointment, but you do need to register. You can do that while you're in line.

Just go to Texas.curativeinc.com

Wait times are another thing to consider.

You'll most likely stand in for a while.

It's best to go in the morning. While the lines may be longer, you'll have a better chance at getting tested before the site's maximum number of tests is reached.

Once you get inside, the process takes about 7 minutes.

12News spoke with the Brandon Jones, the press secretary for the Texas Military Department.

He said the sites will be available for as long as they're necessary.



"We are basing out testing sites based on the need of the people of the state. So are more and more coronavirus cases continues to rise here in Texas, we are going to be testing."

Other testing sites will require you to make an appointment.



For more information on free testing, call 240-1494.





Also on 12NewsNow.com