Vidor essential worker grows concerned as wait time increases to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Urban areas are fairly quick on their feet when comes to administering vaccines, but things get a little complicated for rural communities.

What's taking so long to distribute the vaccine? That's a question we're hearing more and more as Southeast Texans search for their shots.

“It scares me to death that if I got COVID that I would not survive,” Vidor resident Charles Jones said.



Just like many other Texans, Jones is looking for a "shot" of hope.



“I've got COVID frustration or whatever you call it,” Jones said. And the waiting game seems all too familiar.



“Tuesday morning of last week, I went into the Brookshire Brothers,” Jones said. “I had some signup forms, which I completed for both myself and my mother. I was told that morning I would possibly be called back that day to receive the vaccine.”



But a week has gone by and no word on when he will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“I have a personal urgency,” Jones said. Jones is classified as an essential worker in the 1B phase group, which includes Texans over the age of 65.



“I do have an underlying health condition of hypertension,” Jones said.



He also transports over 50 children to school daily. “The biggest thing I can say right now is I'm scared to death of death,” Jones said.



A Brookshire pharmacist told 12News they’re doing their best to administer vaccines as quickly as possible, considering they're the only pharmacy in Orange County with COVID-19 vaccines.



But Jones said vaccine rollouts shouldn't leave folks in rural areas in the dark.

“I understand there is a supply problem right now, but people are dying every day. People are getting sick and going to the hospital every day,” Jones said.