Once reluctant, Southeast Texans sharing why they decided to get vaccinated

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a different version of the pandemic that's causing people to reevaluate their vaccination status.



Some Southeast Texans decided Wednesday was the day to roll up their sleeves. They said the delta variant gave them all the reason to finally get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“I just refused to take it,” William Forward said.



“It concerned me because the vaccines came out so early,” Bettina Evans said.



Jimmy Duriso and other Southeast Texans were all against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.



“I was kind of skeptical about getting it,” Duriso said.



Thanks to the delta variant, they have all had a change of heart.



“We have younger children as around our house on the daily. They can't take the vaccine, and we didn't want to put them at risk,” Forward said.



With new cases of the coronavirus heavily impacting people who are unvaccinated, these Southeast Texans said they didn't want to let another day pass before rolling up their sleeves.



Duriso said it took a few encouraging words from his grandfather.



“He wants to make sure like basically, I stay alive,” Duriso said. “And [for him to] be able to see me still growing as a young man into, you know, a grown man like him.”



Evans changed her mind for her students.



“However, being an educator, I know it was necessary to protect myself, but more so to protect the children,” Evans said.



Forward said he understands why some people may be on the fence.

But, he was pleasantly surprised with his experience.



“Honestly, this is the time to get it; we need to get it,” Forward said. “The hospitals have the filling back up.”



A sentiment shared by Duriso and Evans is that it’s better to be safe than sorry.



“Why not take the shot and live a little longer,” Duriso said.



“And so I would encourage everyone you know you have to find the answer for yourself, your why. And my why was bigger than my not,” Evans said.

If you haven't received your shot of hope, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging you to get it.

Text “vaccine” to 409-838-1212 for a list of the places you can get the vaccine.