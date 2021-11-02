Free, convenient COVID-19 testing sites popping up across Southeast Texas

We wanted to know, who is monitoring these sites? We found out, it's not necessarily the state of Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — COVID-19 testing sites are popping up around the Golden Triangle. You've probably seen the signs advertising the free testing.

Many folks may have spotted signs across the area about free COVID-19 testing. Well, it's true. It's free, but you won't be going to your local doctor or hospital to get tested.

You don't have to look far, to find a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Beaumont.



“They are offering something to you absolutely free. It's in no way or any way to harm you by them testing you for it and it's costing you nothing,” mother Mary Rhodes Daigle said.



This free COVID-19 testing site is convenient for Daigle and her two girls.



“I don’t think people realize how many people don’t have insurance,” Daigle said.



Nurse practitioner Chad LaPray runs a testing site off Lucas Drive in Beaumont.



“We also take people who don’t have insurance. We bill the government through the CARES Act, so there is no cost to them,” LaPray said.



You may have driven past yard signs that lead the way.



“I'm local and I wanted to bring it here because we wanted to offer the drive-thru service, which not a lot of people do,” LaPray said.

12News investigates wanted to know exactly who is regulating these remote testing sites.



“We are credentialed through a clinic called the Bes Clinic, which is in Houston,” LaPray said.



12News called the clinic Wednesday, but a spokesperson told us, no one would be able to speak with us until Thursday.



LaPray says the credentialing process isn't easy, and it can take months.



“So, what we wanted to do, at the beginning of this, we wanted to get going as quickly as possible. so, we credential through the BES Clinic, which was already an existing clinic so we can start doing the testing as soon as possible,” LaPray said.



But what about others?



We reached out to the state. A spokesperson for the Department of State Health Services told 12News they do not regulate testing sites or labs where testing is conducted.

So, if you pull up on a site, your best bet, may be to ask questions about their credentials.



“We want them to get tested here, if they want to get tested here or elsewhere, but we want people to have choices and we want people to have access,” LaPray said.



And for Daigle and her two girls, well they appreciate the easy opportunity.



“Oh, I thank them. I think this is a great help to the community…” Daigle said.

