Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in Texas

As of Wednesday, the Bridge City Walmart is the only Southeast Texas pharmacy on the list .

TEXAS, USA — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are expanding their list of providers to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in more states.

The company recently added five states to the list, such as Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Texas and the District of Columbia.

As of Wednesday, the Bridge City Walmart is the only Southeast Texas pharmacy on the list. The state vaccine tracker shows the store received 100 doses on Sunday.

Here are the following locations that will offer the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

Bridge City 795 Texas Ave, 77611

Mansfield 930 N Walnut Creek Dr Ste 800, 76063

Lancaster 150 N Interstate 35 E, 75146

Big Spring 201 W Marcy Drive, 79720

Bastrop 488 Highway 71 W, 78602

Terrell 1900 W Moore Ave, 75160

The company says the vaccines are not for the general public but for state-designated priority groups.

Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment at one of the companies is encouraged to visit the Texas Department of Health Services website.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are expecting to launch an online scheduler next week, so those eligible can sign up directly from their website.

