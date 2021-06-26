Walgreens offering $25 gift card for anyone who gets vaccinated this week

Anyone who receives their COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens now through June 26 will get a $25 Walgreens gift card.

WASHINGTON — Walgreens on Tuesday joined a growing list of companies offering perks to encourage Americans to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Walgreens is offering $25 gift cards or Walgreens cash rewards to anyone who gets their coronavirus vaccine. However, the offer won't last long. Walgreens said it's only valid through June 26, 2021.

The Illinois-based company said the $25 in Walgreens cash rewards or gift card will be available following the vaccination. Parents or guardians of vaccine-eligible children between 12 and 15 can also redeem the gift card on behalf of the minor.

The retail chain with more than 9,000 locations said it is providing the incentives in "support of President Joe Biden’s National Month of Action." On top of the gift cards, Walgreens said about 4,000 of its locations will have extended pharmacy hours on Fridays in June to help provide flexibility for walk-in vaccinations.

"COVID-19 vaccinations are widely accessible with walk-in appointments available at all stores nationwide," Walgreens said in a statement.

The company added that individuals can also continue to schedule COVID vaccine appointments online or over the phone by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to the CDC. But now, as the outbreak loosens its grip, it has fallen down the list of the biggest killers.

The CDC reports that about 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated. Over 53% of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine. But U.S. demand for shots has slumped, to the disappointment of public health experts.