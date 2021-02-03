Veterans Administration offering COVID-19 vaccine at Beaumont clinic Saturday

"Enrolled veterans" 50 and older, those working as frontline workers can get a shot rom 9 a.m. until supplies run out on Saturday, March 6.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Veterans over 50 and those who are frontline workers can get a COVID-19 vaccine during a walk-in clinic this weekend at the Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic.

"Enrolled veterans" 50 and older can get a shot from 9 a.m. until supplies run out on Saturday, March 6, at the outpatient clinic at 3420 Veterans Circle in Beaumont according to a news release from the clinic.

In addition to 50-year-old and older veterans who get their healthcare from the VA, veterans of any age who are employed as front line workers are also eligible.

Frontline workers as defined by the CDC include...

Firefighters

Police officers

Corrections officers

Food and agricultural workers

US Postal workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Education sector (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Veterans who are essential workers must bring identification or documentation that they are employed as an essential workers as defined by the CDC according to the release.

Veterans who have questions about getting the vaccine at the clinic on Saturday may call (409) 981-8550.

“We are thrilled to bring the COVID vaccine out to our Veterans in the Beaumont area,” said Frank Vazquez, Medical Center Director of the Houston VA Medical Center.

Veterans who have questions about getting the vaccine at our Beaumont clinic this weekend, can call the clinic at 409-981-8550.