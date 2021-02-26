Vaccine skepticism looms in Southeast Texas ahead of FDA approval of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot

While doctors call the vaccine a 'game changer,' some of our neighbors are hesitant to take it.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A much needed boost to speed up the COVID-19 shots and get more Southeast Texans vaccinated could be on the way in the form of a single-dose vaccine.

The FDA could approve Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine as early as Friday. And while doctors call it a 'game changer,' some of our neighbors are hesitant to take it.



Beaumont resident Melissa Chaisson has been waiting patiently to get vaccinated, but she's getting frustrated. After registering to receive her vaccine weeks ago through the City of Beaumont, she still hasn't been contacted to schedule a vaccination appointment.

"I haven't heard anything from them like a schedule or when I'm supposed to go in or anything like that," Chaisson said.

RELATED: Here's how you can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Southeast Texas

Chaisson said she wonders what’s her position in line. She doesn't have any underlying health conditions, but she's still anxious to get vaccinated.



"I just want to get back out there,” Chaisson said. “I want life to return to some kind of normal to where we can socialize and see different people that we haven't seen for months."



Soon, the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be an option.

Many hope it speeds up vaccinations, but Chaisson is concerned about its effectiveness.

RELATED: FDA staff releases review of Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID vaccine

"I would prefer to get the Johnson and Johnson one, but isn't it less efficacy? Like, it's less effective," Chaisson said.



ABC News reports data has shown Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine to be 66% effective.



While this is less than that of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, both over 90 percent effective, Beaumont physician Msonthi Levine says don't get hung up on the numbers.



"66 percent is still high,” Dr. Levine said. “Our current flu vaccines normally hover around 45-50% in terms of preventing infection or preventing serious illness, so 66% is still high."

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming 'pretty soon'

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine can be kept for at least three months in normal refrigerators. Dr. Levine said that's significant.



"It's exciting to know that the Johnson and Johnson is more durable and user friendly, and does open up the possibility of primary care doctors getting the vaccine," Dr. Levine said.



The Johnson and Johnson vaccine could help keep hospitalizations low. It's been proven to protect people against severe COVID-19 symptoms. Chaisson is still on the fence, but she is ready to be vaccinated regardless of the brand.



"I'm just anxious to where I can go out without a mask and do things and socialize again," Chaisson said.