One-day vaccine clinic for Orange County seniors set for Wednesday

ORANGE, Texas — Senior citizens in Orange County can get a free COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday as part of the state's "Save our Seniors" initiative.

Orange County residents 65 and older can visit the one-day shot clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center according to a news release from the State of Texas.

The convention center is located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange County.

The mobile vaccination clinic is being held by the Orange County Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Military Department.

From a State of Texas news release...

