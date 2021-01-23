Texas to receive 332,750 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

Austin Public Health will again receive 12,000 doses for the week of Jan. 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — The state of Texas will receive 332,750 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines the week of Jan. 25, as well as 216,350 second doses for people who have already been vaccinated.

The vaccine doses will be shipped to 212 providers across Texas, including 82 hub providers focused on large community vaccination and 130 additional providers as Texas continues to vaccinate individuals in Phases 1A and 1B.

This week is the seventh week of vaccination against the coronavirus in Texas.

For the third week in a row, Austin Public Health (APH) will receive 12,000 doses as part of the allocation. Dell Medical School will receive 1,950 doses of vaccine for the week.

The following are the Central Texas hub providers receiving vaccine doses this week:

Below are the additional Central Texas providers receiving vaccine doses this week:

For a full list of providers receiving the vaccine this week, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) website. To find a provider near you, visit the vaccine availability map.

The DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of doses they received, so if you have received your first dose, you should be able to return to the same provider to receive your second.

According to the DSHS, Texas providers have administered more than 1.6 million doses of vaccine, with 1.37 million having received at least one dose and more than 228,000 fully vaccinated.

KVUE has compiled a list of popular providers where you may be able to register to receive the vaccine in and around the Austin area.