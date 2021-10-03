People 50 and older eligible as part of Phase 1C for COVID vaccine in Texas

The state's health department said more than 93% of fatalities were people over the age of 50. On Monday, the new 1C priority group will be able to get the vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, more than 93% of Texas COVID-19 fatalities have been people over the age of 50. There are about five million Texans between the ages of 50 and 64 and more than one million of them are already vaccinated.

“We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.”

