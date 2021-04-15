Texans react to Johnson & Johnson 'pause' after getting single-shot vaccine

RELATED: US recommends 'pause' for J&J COVID vaccine after 6 blood clot reports



“I received the Johnson and Johnson shot on Sunday at about 3:45 p.m.,” Johnson said.



Vincent Grayson got his a week before the news.



“I just sat down in the chair and they gave me the shot. And she told me to go sit down and rest for 15 minutes,” Grayson said.



For Johnson, her process was pretty simple. No side effects.



“So, I haven't really had any reactions,” Johnson said.



But it was a different story for Grayson.



“The next day, I started feeling kind of woozy. I was like, man, what's wrong with me, and I didn't think about me just taking a shot and getting sick,” Grayson said.



Even though the shot did leave him tired and drowsy, Grayson isn't concerned about the pause.



“You know I think they're being dramatic. You know I think they're really just overreacting, I really do, you know, six people out of a million people, come on now,” Grayson said.



Johnson is optimistic that Johnson & Johnson will do whatever it takes to get them back in the vaccine business.



“I think these companies that Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, I think they spent tons of millions of dollars on research and testing and trying to get their pocketed product to the market,” Johnson said.



During a Tuesday press conference, Dr. Fauci said it's unclear when Johnson & Johnson will begin to administer vaccines again. Johnson said she hopes it's soon to protect the person closest to her.



“I was trying to sign my husband up for it, but they shut it down. So, I'm waiting for them to open back up so I can go ahead and get him in there with me,” Johnson said.