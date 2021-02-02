State approves mass vaccination hub in Southeast Texas

The Beaumont Civic Center will likely serve as the vaccination site for the region.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents across Southeast Texas will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in the area.

The state approved a mass vaccination hub for counties across Southeast Texas in a Tuesday afternoon meeting, Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel tells 12News.

Jefferson County is expected to receive an unspecified number of state allocated doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by next week.

“It means we’re going to get more doses,” Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick tells 12News.

Although a location has not been confirmed, Southeast Texas officials have already set up a place to host the mass vaccination hub, Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames told 12News.

The Beaumont Civic Center will likely serve as the vaccination hub in Southeast Texas.

The Beaumont mayor said the city will use a phone hotline for residents to use to register for the vaccines.

In January, Ames requested 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the State of Texas, according to a 12News file story.

Southeast Texas leaders are waiting for a finalized plan from the state's expert vaccine allocation panel to confirm how many doses the hub will receive.

Officials say more information will come after the panel’s final approval Tuesday night.

MORE | Sign up for the vaccine at the SETX Regional Ops Center

Here's some more information from the Texas Department of State Health Services....

Texas continues to receive doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, and is distributing statewide to hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, freestanding ERs and other clinics.

Who can get the vaccine now?

Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities (called Phase 1A) plus people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19 (called Phase 1B) are currently eligible to receive the COVID‑19 vaccine.

Phase 1B recipients include:

People 65 years of age and older

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



If I’m eligible for vaccine now, how do I get one?

The week of January 11, Texas will direct most COVID-19 vaccines received to large sites or hubs around the state to vaccinate more than 100,000 people.

The goal of this plan is to provide more people the vaccine and a simpler way to sign up for an appointment.

Providers will focus on vaccinating areas and populations hardest hit by COVID-19.

If you are in Phase 1 and eligible to receive the vaccine, please check the COVID‑19 Vaccination Hub Providers page to find a hub near you and learn how to register.

Alternately, you can also check the websites of vaccine providers listed on the Texas COVID‑19 Vaccine Availability map to see if they have enough vaccine supply at this time.

Remember:

Do not show up at a hospital or clinic looking for vaccine.

Instead please check their website for information about vaccine availability.

Call only if the website doesn’t answer your questions.

Vaccine hubs aim to provide more vaccines quicker and easier. Texas vaccine supply is limited (but more arrives every week) and it will take time to vaccinate all.

After Phase 1, who gets the vaccine next and when?

Spring 2021 is the best estimate of when vaccine will be available for the general public, but that may change. It depends on vaccine production and how quickly other vaccines become available. The Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP) is considering what criteria could be used for later stages of vaccine distribution. This webpage will be updated when those decisions are completed.

