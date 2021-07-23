Southeast Texas health officials taking proactive approach to get more vaccines into arms

The Port Arthur Health Department will have a town hall meeting Thursday, July 29 to help answer any COVID-related questions and educate people on the vaccine.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the U.S. is at a pivotal point in the pandemic. Nearly every state right now is being hit with a surge in COVID-19 cases, specifically the Delta variant.

Texas is among the states getting hit harder, and health officials say low vaccination rates are to blame. Thirty-one percent of Southeast Texans eligible to get the vaccine are fully vaccinated.

That's well below the state's nearly 52 percent mark. So, Southeast Texas health officials are taking vaccinations on the road.

Local health officials said they are being more proactive in order to get more Southeast Texans vaccinated whether that means more pop-up vaccination clinics or homebound vaccinations for seniors.

"We definitely know what we're behind the state average as well as the regional average," said Chambers County Health director Mary Beth Bess.



It’s a harsh reality coming back into focus.



Southeast Texas could be in the midst of another COVID-19 surge as daily cases continue to climb and our low vaccination rates aren't helping matters.



That's why local health departments are doing their best to take vaccinations on the road and get more shots into arms.



"Our cases are continuing,” Bess said. “They're on the rise, and so whatever we can do to educate people, whether it's whatever reason they are vaccine hesitant or access to vaccines, whatever we can do to bring that to people."



The Chambers County Health director said the county's vaccination rate is about 11 percent behind the state's rate.



In an effort to close the gap and vaccinate more people, Bess said the county health department has been setting up vaccination clinics around Chambers County.



"This week it just so happened that we were in Winnie,” Bess said. “Last week we were in Mont Belvieu. Next week we'll be back in Anahuac."



Taking vaccinations mobile is something the Port Arthur Health Department has been doing for months.

MORE| Where can I get a COVID-19 test?



"Our strike team is also out in the community,” Judith Smith said. “If people in a neighborhood cannot get to us, we have the strike team that's available."



According to Judith Smith with Port Arthur Health, the vaccination strike team has been out vaccinating the homebound and others who need a shot but cannot make it to the city's vaccination clinic at the Texas Artists Museum.



With cases on the rise, coupled with new variants popping up, Smith said they will continue to work not only to get more people vaccinated, but also to educate them on the vaccine.



"With the numbers rising, unfortunately, you know we still have a lot of people that may be a little hesitant about the vaccines, but we're available to do the vaccines wherever we can," Smith said.

Smith said the Port Arthur Health Department will have a town hall meeting next Thursday, July 29 to help answer any COVID-related questions and educate people on the vaccine.