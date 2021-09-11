Southeast Texas leaders attempting to curb vaccine hesitancy within Black community

When vaccines rolled out, Black voices echoed even more COVID-19 concerns.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The headlines were hard to miss. Minorities were hit the hardest by COVID-19 particularly the Black community.

For a year and a half, COVID-19 has had grip tight grip on communities across Southeast Texas. Pandemic panic and vaccine hesitancy only made things worse.

Jefferson County leaders knew something had to be done especially in minority communities who were initially skeptical of the shot. So, they got to work.

“A lot of African Americans, we have preexisting conditions,” said Beaumont psychiatrist Dr. Jason Mensah. “So with these preexisting conditions, plus the healthcare disparities, we've seen a lot of people that we know died from COVID."

When vaccines rolled out, Black voices echoed even more COVID-19 concerns.

“How it would affect long term or short term,” said Port Arthur resident Kailen Garner.

“The medicines contained other types of toxins,” said Rock Island Baptist Church Pastor Kevin Domingo.

“Felt like it was the government trying to find out where they were or to keep up with them,” said Judith Smith, Port Arthur Health Director.

“There is a natural mistrust just due to the historical weight of having the health care system discriminate against African Americans,” Mensah said.

This hesitancy left Black communities in Jefferson County less likely to get vaccinated compared to white communities.

“I just don't think we roll the dice with life like that. Give yourself at least a fighting chance,” Domingo said.

On March 19, only 3.25 percent of black residents were fully vaccinated in Jefferson County.

“The fear from the virus already created its own hysteria and panic,” Domingo said. “But now, the vaccine came out and came out so fast. It's like, wait a minute, you can make a vaccine that fast. “

Now, nearly eight months later the headlines have changed, and a different story is being written.

“We did a virtual town hall meeting,” Smith said.

Smith is leading the charge in Port Arthur.

“I think we had close to 90 people that zoomed in, and that was a good time for questions and answers,” Smith said.

She's leaning on church leaders to pass on information to their congregations.

“Port Arthur pastor Domingo, Kevin Domingo, worked with us he was here at our town hall meeting, and he actually has had two or three clinics held at his church,” Smith said.

It's an event dubbed "Vaccine Sundays."

“We did almost 100 people between the two events in two-hour intervals,” Domingo said.

Smith and her team even went the extra mile by pounding the pavement.

“You take the vaccines to the neighborhood that's just old school, public health,” Smith said. “It's called boots on the ground. So, we're going to roll up our sleeves and just do what we have to do to get those, whoever wants the vaccine, vaccinated.”

They're weighing the benefits and the risks.

“What's the alternative? So, if you don't take the vaccine with ventilator five days and emergency room, ICU? I mean, what's the alternative,” Domingo said.

As vaccines rolled out, Black health officials said they were slow to speak and eager to listen.

“The one-on-one conversations, I opened the door, anyway that we possibly could to the community,” Smith said.

It was those one-on-one conversations that convinced people like Garner that the shot is safe.

“Every time she got a chance to plug something in and look directly at because I think at that time I was the only person in the room that wasn't vaccinated,” Garner said.

Efforts that are paying off and that psychiatrist Mensah noticed.

“I think it's the outreach, particularly the message that we're receiving within some of the Black churches of getting vaccinated,” Mensah said.

As of November 8, nearly 32 percent of Black residents in Jefferson County were fully vaccinated.

Across the community, it's been movers and shakers like Smith, Domingo, and more. Who has shifted the conversation by calling folks in not out.

“We were able to give the information and with the information that that was given, you know minds were changed so it really feels wonderful,” Smith said.

They want to protect their community for the years to come.