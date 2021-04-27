Rural Southeast Texas communities experiencing hesitancy with COVID-19 vaccine

Communities like Newton and Orange Counties have vaccination rates under 20 percent.

ORANGE, Texas — Southeast Texas healthcare workers face an uphill battle as they try to convince more people to get vaccinated.

The reasons vary from people who think they don't need the shot, if they already had COVID-19, to others who don't have a ride to vaccine clinics.

32 percent of Texans are fully vaccinated, but Southeast Texas is falling behind. Only 19 percent of adults in Orange County are vaccinated. The numbers are especially concerning for medical providers and hospitals who serve our rural areas.



Health officials know it's going to take tough conversations to change people's minds. “I guess in a few cases we're better than we were this time last year,” said Orange County resident Timothy Betz said.

RELATED: Here's how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Southeast Texas



Betz still has his hesitations about rolling up his sleeve.



“In my opinion, you just don't know what to trust, like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Betz said. “I read a deal, and I know it's not that many of them, but I'm not so sure I want to be those that didn't make it.”



Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals CEO John Henderson hears that kind of hesitation all the time.



“My reaction would be a mix of frustration and fear. I mean, COVID has taken such a toll on these communities,” Henderson said.



He said we have more work to do than people think. Communities like Newton and Orange Counties have vaccination rates under 20 percent.

“We talked about vaccine hesitancy and all the reasons that contribute to that around, you know, underserved minority populations' education level, income and poverty, and even political affiliation,” Henderson said.



The Dean of Clinical Affairs at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. James McDeavitt said it takes intentional and respectful dialogue to change people's minds.



"If we've learned anything from this year, shouting at each other doesn't solve any problems, doesn't bring people closer together," Dr. McDeavitt said.



Henderson hopes medical providers can change the narrative by sharing positive stories about the vaccine.



“We're trying to start talking in terms of vaccine confidence instead of vaccine hesitancy because these skeptical communities don't need a lot of reasons to decline the shot,” Henderson said.



But, for Betz, he simply says he just needs more time.



“I'm just not 100 percent convinced that is the thing to do. And I mean, I'm not even really at a 50-50 mark,” Betz said.

So, moving forward we may see two things: Vaccines coming to you maybe even where you work and more medical officials talking about the vaccine with confidence.