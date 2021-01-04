Regional vaccination hub to disband as demand for vaccine decreases, health officials say

Individual health departments will now be in charge of requesting their own supply and registrations, but officials say there's no need to panic.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Our six-county regional mass vaccination hub has been a game changer in getting Southeast Texans the shot of hope. This week, the hub is being disbanded.

This is something officials have been considering over the last few weeks after the demand started to dwindle down leaving health officials with unused vaccines.

Empty chairs have become a common site at vaccine hubs across Southeast Texas.

"The amount of vaccines that we are receiving is quite a bit more than the people who are coming in," said Port Arthur Public Health Director Judith Smith.

A reality that has Port Arthur extending its hours at their hub to accommodate more people. Smith said health officials also downsizing their operation.

"Our plan is to try to remain here at the Civic Center through the month of April because we do have quite a bit of vaccines, after that we will downsize clinic to operate a smaller venue," Smith said.

This decision comes after the state approved plans to disband the five-county regional hub, which shared 11,000 doses weekly.

"I don't think there needs to be any worry in the community. We're gonna have more than adequate doses," said Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.

Now, each health department will be responsible for requesting its own doses from the state. It’s a decision Branick said he believes is best.

"They can up their requests for an allocation. If they feel they have too many, they can reduce their requests for allocation, and it will just make each of the health departments more nimble and allow them to respond the needs that actually exists on the ground," Branick said.

In recent months, vaccines have become widely available at pharmacies like Kroger and Walgreens. It’s an initiative health officials believe will be the key in reaching heard immunity.

"The focus right now is providing as many vaccinations to the community as possible. With other places being able to receive the vaccine that really will help,” Smith said.