Port Arthur ISD students roll up sleeves at district's mobile vaccine clinic

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The effort to get shots into the arms of children continues and Port Arthur Independent School District is getting on board.

The district partnered with Gulf Coast Health Care to get the vaccine in students’ arms.

Memorial High School principal Dr. Glenn Mitchell said the district isn't just looking at the now, but also the future and next school year. He said this vaccine clinic is helpful in getting them one step closer to normalcy.

"Yeah, I'm glad I did. It was an OK experience," Roberto Ceja said.



Ceja is one of several students who rolled up their sleeves for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. It's part of Port Arthur ISD'S effort to get students vaccinated.



"One of the main goals is to come back to a healthy safe environment," Dr. Michell said.

12News checked numbers across the state. 188,000 children with ages ranging from 12 to 15 have gotten at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Breaking that number down locally, the state is reporting 376 children from ages 12 to 15 have been partially vaccinated in Jefferson County.

The numbers drop to just a few dozen and even fewer in more rural areas of Southeast Texas, and there is a reason for that.





Logistically, there are challenges because the Pfizer vaccine must be stored at extremely cold temperatures.



That led a lot of our counties opting for the Moderna vaccine because it doesn't have not be stored at such frigid temperatures.

On Tuesday, Moderna is now on the fast-track for emergency FDA approval for children 12 to 17.



"It's good to know that we're five months into the vaccine distribution, and we're getting to the younger people,” Dr. Levine said.



But while we wait for that vote, Port Arthur ISD is hopeful their efforts with the mobile vaccine clinic will be enough to protect their kids come the fall.



"It will kind of help us with the start of a new year," Dr. Michell said.



As for Ceja's, his reason to get the vaccine is more personal.



"It's kind of a responsibility, you know. You're taking it for others," Ceja said.

If a student is under the age of 18, parents will need to accompany them to the clinic, and a form of identification is required.

Beaumont ISD will also provide vaccines for students. The district partnered with Walgreens to provide Pfizer shots for students ages 12 and up. A clinic will be held this Friday at the Beaumont United gym from noon to 4 p.m.