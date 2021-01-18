Port Arthur getting 300 vaccine doses, continuing with phase 1A, accepting online registration for others

The department is planning to continue immunizing health care workers and first responders, who are part of phase 1A.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Health Department announced Monday morning that they are receiving 300 vaccine doses this week primarily for health care workers and first responders.

The department is planning to continue immunizing health care workers and first responders, who are part of phase 1A, on their list first according to a Monday morning news release from the health department.

The department will then move to begin immunizing people from phase 1B such as those over 65 with underlying health conditions according to the release.

REGISTER | Add your name the PAHD vaccination list

The department acknowledged in the release that the lists will be long and they will not be able to get to everyone this round but said "we are expecting to be able to immunize all citizens who desire to be immunized as more vaccines are made available."

The health department is asking resident to register online instead of calling saying if you have already given them your name you do not need to register again.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

