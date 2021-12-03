Mobile vaccine clinic helping vulnerable people get vaccinated in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Public Health Department mobile medical unit paid a visit to the first Baptist Church in Hamshire.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit in Hampshire on Friday administered COVID-19 vaccines to people who otherwise might not have been able to get a shot.

12News got a first-hand look inside the mobile unit and saw the impact it's having on the community.

“My parents are old, and they are vaccinated but I just want all of us to be safe,” said Aditya Palnitkir. He took precautions by driving all the way from Houston to roll up his sleeves.



“I was looking online to see if there was anything within like an hour, driving distance from where I live, and I saw this on the news, so I decided to give the mobile clinic a call,” Palnitkir said.

Vaccines on wheels are traveling all throughout Southeast Texas. The Jefferson County Public Health Department mobile medical unit paid a visit to the first Baptist Church in Hamshire.



“They're saying it's so convenient because we're here in their communities, you know, maybe five minutes from their house and or even at their church,” said Family nurse practitioner Kaylee Bennett.

Aditya was able to travel far to get his shot of hope, but that's not the case for everyone. Especially those who are medically vulnerable.



“And just to reach those communities that may not be able to travel,” Bennett said.

People lined up starting at 9 a.m. Friday to roll up their sleeves, but in order for folks to receive their shot of the Moderna vaccine, they had to make an appointment first.

Bennett said the mobile vaccine unit helps speed up the vaccination process.



“It's a way, definitely to get more people vaccinated and especially those who are hesitant to drive or who don't have transportation to drive far that they can, we can go to their communities we can get the vaccine. And, you know, their neighbors can come, everybody you know that's in the community sees other people getting then they're more likely to get it as well,” Bennett said.

The bus has two more stops to make, one in Nome and one in Nederland.

And don’t worry, officials will be back at the blue bus for their second dose.



“They won't have to go far to get their second vaccine as well,” Bennett said.

Although Palnitkir couldn’t get his vaccine shot in his hometown of Houston, he appreciates nearby cities who have shots available.



"So, yeah, I think they're doing a good job though overall of controlling the supply across different cities," Palnitkir said.