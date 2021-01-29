Jasper County vaccine hub move to larger space, nearly doubles capacity so far

Residents in need of a vaccine must call the health department at 409-384-6829 Ext. 222 to sign up for an appointment.

JASPER, Texas — Jasper County officials expect to be giving out more COVID-19 vaccines each day as they get more doses after expanding their vaccine hub.

The county was designated as a vaccine hub about two weeks ago but had been administering their allotment of the vaccine at the Jasper Newton County Public Health District clinic according to Jasper County Judge Mark Allen.

The county is now operating the vaccine hub at the Jasper County courthouse annex near the county's emergency operations center according to Allen.

Residents in need of a vaccine must call the health department at 409-384-6829 Ext. 222 to sign up for an appointment.

Judge Allen tells 12News that they have slots for people to sign up for during next week if they qualify for phase 1A or 1B.

This includes essential personnel such as law enforcement, critical infrastructure crews and educators Allen said.

The county received another 1,600 doses of the vaccine that they will be beginning to administer Friday, Judge Allen said.

Thursday was the first today the county gave shots in the new space and a total of 750 doses were given he said.

Previously in the smaller space at the health district office the largest single day total was 417 doses given Allen said.

The new location offers much more space with multiple nursing stations to administer doses he said.

"This is a tremendous leap," Allen told 12News,

The health district got help from its nurses, support staff, law enforcement, county emergency management staff and county commissioners to transition to the bigger hub Allen said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.