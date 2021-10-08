Beaumont health director explains how to provide proof of vaccination after misplacing vaccine card

He said there’s a statewide database where everyone’s vaccine information is held.



"If someone had taken a vaccine in Hardin County, but they want to get their copy of it they can come here to the health department,” he said. “We have to search that database to see whether now we can retrieve it."



They will look into the database but, be sure to use the same name, and have correct spelling on your card.



"It is going to depend on the vaccination provider. Where they received a vaccine from, was the information put in correctly, and a lot of times that holds up that process," Coleman said.



He said these cards get lost more often than people think, which is why you should take a photo.



"If they have a picture on their phone, then they can go back to the vaccination site and receive a card because the information is on their phone, so we just encourage everyone to take a picture of the vaccination record," Coleman said.



He said after getting the vaccine, people should register with V-safe, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to have another form of their card.



"You register with V-safe. You also can access that website to get a copy of your vaccination record as well because each state has to report to cdc, the vaccination records."