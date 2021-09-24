Hardin County health officials offering one-stop-shop COVID-19, flu services clinic to Southeast Texans

The services will be provided at 440 West Monroe Street in Kountze on Hwy 326 across from the county courthouse.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hardin County health services will be providing a one-stop drive-thru location for COVID-19 testing, flu shots, and COVID-19 vaccinations, Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel announced Friday.

The services will be provided at 440 West Monroe Street in Kountze on Hwy 326 across from the county courthouse.

Services like PCR COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 antibody testing will be available to patients at no charge with results in 24-48 hours.

Hardin County health officials will also offer the following:

Antigen (Rapid) COVID-19 Testing for $100 with results within 1 hour

This is the Sofia clinical-grade rapid test resulted from an analyzer, health officials said. Anyone requesting this rapid test will receive a free PCR test as well. Credit or debit card payments only for this test.

COVID-19 Vaccinations: Moderna or Johnson & Johnson

This includes booster shots of the Moderna vaccine to eligible patients

Flu vaccinations for $20

Only Cash will be accepted for the flu shot at this time.

The services will be open seven days a week from noon until 7 p.m. each day until further notice. All residents in Hardin County and in surrounding areas are eligible for the health services.

Hardin County health officials said they’re working to provide more services such as combination tests for the coronavirus, flu, and RSV. Officials are also working to get set up to take credit and debit card payments for the flu shot.