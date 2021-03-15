COVID vaccine update: Texas group 1C begins today

Several local vaccination hubs are already allowing people in group 1C to register for their waitlists.

HOUSTON — Texas is moving into phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccinations Monday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, anyone 50 years old or older will eligible to get the shot. They will join the eligibility pool alongside those 65 and older and anyone 16 and up with an underlying health issue.

There are hundreds of providers administering vaccines in the Houston area including pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and urgent care facilities. The state has an online map where you can see which providers have doses available.

Texas health officials have also designated several local hospitals and health departments as vaccination hubs, which get the biggest allocations every week.